Princess Diana Died 20 Years Ago Today: How She Forever Changed What it Means to Be a Royal

Exactly two decades ago today, the world lost its very own princess.

Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash on August 31, 1997 in Paris, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry only 15 and 12-years-old at the time. She was 36. Millions mourned the British royal's sudden death, and public fascination with the international tragedy only increased as time went on.

An interest persisted, in part, because Diana's unique spirit can still be felt today. William and Harry also began opening up about their beloved mother's untimely passing, a vast departure from the royal family's buttoned-up demeanor and reluctance to directly address the impact of her death.

On the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, a then 22-year-old Prince Harry spoke publicly about his loss for the first time.