Reese Witherspoon Talks Family, Her Mindy Project Gig and Her First Red Carpet: "I Wore Cowboy Boots!"

You can take the girl out of Nashville, but you can't take Nashville out of the girl!
It's no shocker that Reese Witherspoon is a southern girl through and through. The actress has never been shy about discussing her Southern belle upbringing, and when E! News' Jason Kennedy spoke with her at the Home Again premiere, she shared a fun fact about her first premiere in Los Angeles.
"You know what's crazy, my first premiere was here in this building, right there," she revealed. "I was 14 years old and I wore cowboy boots." Not the typical red carpet glam you'd expect, but Reese had her reasons. "Well, I was from Nashville," the actress shared.
Reese also dished on raising her children in Hollywood and how she keeps them grounded. "I want my children to have a real experience of knowing the world and giving back," she revealed.
When it comes to her children, would she let any of her Home Again co-stars babysit for her? And what is she saying about filming The Mindy Project? Check out the clip above to get the answers!
