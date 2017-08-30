Scott Disick Is Now Renting His Stunning Hidden Hills Mansion for $60,000 a Month

Tomer Fridman of Ewing & Associates Sotheby?s International Reality; Getty Images
Wanna live like The Lord? Better start counting your pennies. Six million pennies, that is.
E! News can confirm that Scott Disick's Los Angeles-area home is currently being rented for $60,000 a month. Nestled within the Hidden Hills community, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously listed the mansion for $8.8 million last year—only to lower the price by $1 million after some time on the market.
Disick only lived there for about six months after purchasing the property for $6 million in 2015. On a previous episode of KUWTK, the reality star took Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on a tour of the home following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.
"Oh my God! This place is so beautiful! Nice dining room table," Jenner remarked. "God, Scott before you know it you're gonna like get a dog and be all domestic on me."
Lucky for us, we now get to step inside the picturesque spread to really understand why Kris couldn't stop raving about it. Between the seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 8,000 square-feet of total luxury, this Hamptons-meets-California-style place is the perfect home for those with cash to spend.
Scott Disick's 8,110-square-foot home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills to ensure the utmost privacy and seclusion.
As for all the designer details, potential owners can look forward to multiple marble fireplaces, custom window treatments, glass accented doors as well as mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors.
A double island chef's kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and opens up to the aforementioned living area.
The reality star's mansion sits on a 1.3-acre lot overlooking an incredible view of the City of Angels. Expect to take a dip in the massive swimming pool and spa, which anchors the landscaped grounds and a patio area perfect for entertaining.
Amenities on top of amenities! An in-house movie theater completes the first floor, which also includes a Jr. Master suite and two additional bedrooms.
Did we mention the amenities? This celebrity pad also boasts a wine cellar and game room with a pool table.
This exterior room is accessible by a separate entrance. Perfect for out-of-town guests and visitors!
Inspired by a hotel suite, Disick's expansive room features an adjacent sitting room with a fireplace and balcony. Plus, custom designed dual closets. Not too shabby!
Then there's the master bath quarters, which is most likely modeled after a spa.
This isn't any old shower. Scott's is made completely of marble and features a showerhead on the ceiling.
