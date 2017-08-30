Scott Disick Is Now Renting His Stunning Hidden Hills Mansion for $60,000 a Month

Wanna live like The Lord? Better start counting your pennies. Six million pennies, that is.

E! News can confirm that Scott Disick's Los Angeles-area home is currently being rented for $60,000 a month. Nestled within the Hidden Hills community, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously listed the mansion for $8.8 million last year—only to lower the price by $1 million after some time on the market.

Disick only lived there for about six months after purchasing the property for $6 million in 2015. On a previous episode of KUWTK, the reality star took Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on a tour of the home following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

"Oh my God! This place is so beautiful! Nice dining room table," Jenner remarked. "God, Scott before you know it you're gonna like get a dog and be all domestic on me."