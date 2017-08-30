Scott Disick Is Now Renting His Stunning Hidden Hills Mansion for $60,000 a Month

Scott Disick, Hidden Hills Home

Tomer Fridman of Ewing & Associates Sotheby?s International Reality; Getty Images

Wanna live like The Lord? Better start counting your pennies. Six million pennies, that is. 

E! News can confirm that Scott Disick's Los Angeles-area home is currently being rented for $60,000 a month. Nestled within the Hidden Hills community, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously listed the mansion for $8.8 million last year—only to lower the price by $1 million after some time on the market.

Disick only lived there for about six months after purchasing the property for $6 million in 2015. On a previous episode of KUWTK, the reality star took Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on a tour of the home following his split from Kourtney Kardashian

"Oh my God! This place is so beautiful! Nice dining room table," Jenner remarked. "God, Scott before you know it you're gonna like get a dog and be all domestic on me."

Photos

Scott Disick's Hidden Hills Home

Lucky for us, we now get to step inside the picturesque spread to really understand why Kris couldn't stop raving about it. Between the seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 8,000 square-feet of total luxury, this Hamptons-meets-California-style place is the perfect home for those with cash to spend. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Home Sweet Home

Scott Disick's 8,110-square-foot home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills to ensure the utmost privacy and seclusion.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Great Room

As for all the designer details, potential owners can look forward to multiple marble fireplaces, custom window treatments, glass accented doors as well as mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Kitchen

A double island chef's kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and opens up to the aforementioned living area. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Backyard

The reality star's mansion sits on a 1.3-acre lot overlooking an incredible view of the City of Angels. Expect to take a dip in the massive swimming pool and spa, which anchors the landscaped grounds and a patio area perfect for entertaining. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Movie Room

Amenities on top of amenities! An in-house movie theater completes the first floor, which also includes a Jr. Master suite and two additional bedrooms.

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Billiards Room & Wine Cellar

Did we mention the amenities? This celebrity pad also boasts a wine cellar and game room with a pool table. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Guest Bedroom

This exterior room is accessible by a separate entrance. Perfect for out-of-town guests and visitors!

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Master Bedroom

Inspired by a hotel suite, Disick's expansive room features an adjacent sitting room with a fireplace and balcony. Plus, custom designed dual closets. Not too shabby!

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Bathroom

Then there's the master bath quarters, which is most likely modeled after a spa. 

Scott Disick, $60,000 Hollywood Hills Rental Property

Trulia

Shower

This isn't any old shower. Scott's is made completely of marble and features a showerhead on the ceiling. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

