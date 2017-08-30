Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Couple's Workout, Revealed

One essential element of their workout that simply can't be replicated? Chemistry. According to David, it's that natural connection that allows the duo to take it to the next level with a variety of partner-based exercises. This means two-person sit-ups with medicine balls and partner pushups.

If you think that sounds grueling, wrap your head around 15 reps of each. Then add reverse crunches and planks with dumbbell row and triceps extensions, and now you've got an idea of what it means to train like this power couple.

But what else did you really expect when bringing together a former pro-baseball player and the pure talent of Jennifer Lopez? A-Rod has even admitted that his girlfriend, a former track star from junior high, is "a much better athlete."