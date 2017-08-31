Michael Jackson's Bad Album Turns 30: How the King of Pop Influenced Today's Biggest Artists

This week always marks a momentous time when thinking back on Michael Jackson's life.

Not only did the King of Pop's birthday fall on Aug. 29, but he also dropped one of his greatest albums of all time, Bad, on Aug. 31, 1987.

The album was highly anticipated as his fans had to wait five years following the release of 1982's Thriller. Not to mention, it marked Jackson's return to the spotlight after his nearly two-year disappearance that began in 1985.