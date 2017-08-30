2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Lineup: Camila Cabello, CNCO & More

They're back!

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is here again to celebrate the very best in Latin Music. iHeartMedia announced that the show will take place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This year you can expect to see performances from Camila Cabello, Gente de Zona, Don Omar, CNCO, Nacho, Reik, and Jesse y Joy, with more artists to follow. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Prince Royce have all previously performed at the event.

For the second straight year, Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, will host the concert event.