What to Know About Princess Diana's Tragic Death 20 Years Ago

Today marks a very sad day—not only in British history, but across the globe.

On Aug. 31, 1997, Princess Diana was killed in a car accident the shook the world.

Her death impacted many, but no one felt it more than her two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were just 15 and 12-years-old at the time.

Now, two decades later, not only do they proudly look back at the legacy their mother left behind, but we all remember the mark she made on this world.