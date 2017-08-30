23 Unique Denim Pieces That Aren’t Just Jeans

by Taylor Stephan |

Branded: Unique Denim Pieces

When it comes to the amount of jeans you own, you've lost count.

Nothing wrong with that, but the last thing you need is another pair of ankle skinnies to add to your ever-growing collection. But just because you're curbing your spending on your jeans addiction, doesn't mean you can't go a different route with your denim purchases.

As it turns out there are tons of other ways designers are using denim and we're into it. Sexy denim dresses, min skirts and cool oversized tunics are just a few examples.

Into it? Us too. Keep scrolling to shop!

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Denim Dress, $203

Moto Trim Skirt

Daisy Street Plus Moto Trim Denim Skirt, $35

Classic Tunic

H&M Denim Tunic, $50

Cold Shoulder Shirt

Tibi Cutout Stretch-Cotton Chambray Top, Was: $345, Now: $139

Choker Detail Dress

Pull&Bear Denim Dress With Choker Detail, $48

Collared Tunic

Ralph Lauren Denim Tunic Shirt, $90

Overalls

Asos Denim Overall in Stonewash Blue, $67

Bib Front Shirt

Burberry Bib-Front Cotton-Chambray Shirt, $425

Ripped Midi Skirt

One Teaspoon Mustang 2020s Denim Skirt, $60

Oversized Lightwash Shirt

Heidi Klein St Barths Cotton-Chambray Shirt, $275

Contrast Mini Skirt

PrettyLittleThing Contrast Denim Mini Skirt, $35

Embroidered Chambray Shirt

Rails Chandler Embroidered Chambray Shirt, $113

Ruffle Mini Skirt

Miss Selfridge Petite Ruffle Denim Skirt, $69

Dark Denim Tunic

Tibi Denim Tunic With Lurex Detail, $395

Ruched Dress

Veronica Beard Sierra Ruched Dress, $495

Embroidered Tunic

H&M Lyocell Denim Tunic, $40

Snoopy Skirt

Pull&Bear Snoopy Denim Skirt, $45

Denim Shirtdress

See by Chloe Denim Shirtdress, Was: $385, Now: $116

Button-Up Dress

The Fifth Label Vagabond Dress, $90

Pencil Skirt

One Teaspoon Salty Freelove Denim Pencil Skirt, $55

Tie Waist Shirt

Chloé Chambray Button-Down Shirt, $850

Tie Front Dress

Somedays Lovin Sun Dreams Dress, Was: $90; Now: $63

Light Grey Dress

MLM LABEL Henri Denim Dress, $175

Denim, we will never tire of you.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

