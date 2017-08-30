Behind the Scenes of Ronda Rousey's Bridal Beauty Look

Ronda Rousey's bridal look was worthy of its own gold medal.

Before the MMA fighter wed longtime beau Travis Browne in front of family and friends in Hawaii, the star put her best face forward with help from her longtime makeup artist, Hee Soo. According to Soo, doing the famous bride's makeup was easy thanks to her "beautiful" skin.

"She really didn't have a lot on," the artist told E! News. "She is an athlete. They tend to have really beautiful skin because they sweat and work out so much. Your natural sweat cleans out your pores."

In addition to a great canvas, Rousey made Soo's job easier by keeping her look natural. "The 'no-makeup makeup look' was easy because she had a little tan," Soo dished.