Kenya Moore Fires Back at Haters Who Mocked Her and Her Marriage: "Enough Is Enough"

Kenya Moore has vowed to fight back against her haters and naysayers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Wednesday to speak out against the shade aimed at her direction lately. Moore revealed in June she had gotten married. It was later revealed she had wed businessman Marc Daly.

"It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an 'anonymous' or unknown source," she wrote. "My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of."kWithMyFamily."

"I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past...No more," she said. "Enough is enough. I'm fighting back. Be warned, I'm coming for you and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF--