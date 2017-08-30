Kenya Moore Fires Back at Haters Who Mocked Her and Her Marriage: "Enough Is Enough"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Jlo,thumb

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Couple's Workout, Revealed

Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet Reveals Why She Changed Her Last Name: “Hollywood Is Racist"

Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott

How the Property Brothers Are Using HGTV Fame to Become Household Names

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kenya Moore has vowed to fight back against her haters and naysayers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Wednesday to speak out against the shade aimed at her direction lately. Moore revealed in June she had gotten married. It was later revealed she had wed businessman Marc Daly.

"It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an 'anonymous' or unknown source," she wrote. "My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of."kWithMyFamily."

"I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past...No more," she said. "Enough is enough. I'm fighting back. Be warned, I'm coming for you and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF--

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 99 of Them

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

She made her comments amid rumors that several of her Real Housewives co-stars think her and Daly's marriage is fake.

Moore's marriage was a surprise to fans and she did not even tell her co-stars about it. Kandi Burruss found out about her wedding the same way many people did.

"Online!" she told E! News in July. "And I had to call her like 'Yo! You're married?' Because I was thinking maybe it was fake. And then she's like, 'Yeah, I'm really married.'"

"I have not met him personally but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year," Burruss added. "So I knew she had met someone that she had really liked." 

TAGS/ Kenya Moore , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.