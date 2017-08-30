This Riverdale Actress Says She's Getting Death Threats Because of Bughead

Nothing and no one gets between Betty and Jughead and fans of Riverdale are making sure of it!

Vanessa Morgan, the newest addition to the cast of the CW show, admitted to Glamour that she's already getting a little bit of heat for the role her character will play in Season 2. Despite it being six weeks before the premiere, fans are getting antsy.

As you may remember from the first season, Jughead is forced to switch schools and move to the other side of town, which will inevitably cause problems in his relationship with Betty. As if that weren't enough, throw in a new (very attractive) female character into the mix and you have yourself a love triangle.