How Natalie Portman Stopped Breaking Out

"I've never been really been about perfection. That's not my thing."

Natalie Portman is beautiful. She's not the stereotypical, obsessive, where's-my-glam-squad kind of star, which is refreshing in Hollywood. After reading her recent interview with The Cut, you get a sense that the A-lister is simply self-assured. She doesn't wear much makeup, if any at all, on the day to day, and doesn't think the amount of makeup a woman wears should determine how we see them.

Since she likes to be makeup-free, effective skin care is a top priority. Her beauty products play a role, but the award-winning actress' clear skin is a result of her diet.

"I'm vegan and I found my skin is much, much better than when I was a vegetarian," she said. "I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after."