Survivor Season 35 Is a Showdown Between Heroes, Healers & Hustlers: Meet the Castaways

It's time to go back to tribal council.
When Survivor returns for its landmark 35th season (!!) this fall, the CBS reality series will once again be casting away 18 strangers on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, but this time around, they'll be split up into tribe based not on their status or their age, but on how they're perceived by others. For this edition, the show is taking on the theme of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers." How does one earn their place in one tribe above either of the others? Allow CBS to explain: "Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others."
Of course, while the theme may be new, the objective, as ever, remains the same: Outwit, outplay and outlast everyone else to hear host Jeff Probst announce your name as Sole Survivor and earn that million dollar check.
Before we go back to the island, let's meet the castaways!
Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements.
Hometown: Boise, Id.
Profession: Marine
Hometown: Houston, TX via Detriot, Mich.
Profession: NFL Player
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Firefighter
Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.
Profession: Financial Analyst
Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.
Profession: Lifeguard
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Profession: Olympian
Healers receive gratitude for their work.
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Profession: Nurse Practitioner
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Profession: Social Worker
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
Profession: Wilderness Therapy Guide
Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.
Profession: Probation Officer
Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.
Profession: Physical Therapist
Hometown: Parkland, Fla.
Profession: Urologist
Hustlers must earn respect from others.
Hometown: Lanett, Ala.
Profession: Small Business Owner
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Celebrity Assistant
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Profession: Diversity Advocate
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Profession: Surf Instructor
Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.
Profession: Fisherman
Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.
Profession: Bellhop
Which tribe do you think has what it takes to dominate above the others? Sound off in the comments below!
Survivor returns for season 35 on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS.