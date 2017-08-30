Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Visit White Garden to Honor Princess Diana

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to the late Princess Diana by visiting the White Garden at her former home, Kensington Palace.

The garden, normally referred to as the historic Sunken Garden, was temporarily transformed this spring and summer with flowers and foliage inspired by Diana. According to the Historic Royal Palaces, the plants are "predominantly white and cream" with accent colors to "offset the white," including beautiful white roses and Cosmos daisies.