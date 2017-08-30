Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Visit White Garden to Honor Princess Diana

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to the late Princess Diana by visiting the White Garden at her former home, Kensington Palace.
The garden, normally referred to as the historic Sunken Garden, was temporarily transformed this spring and summer with flowers and foliage inspired by Diana. According to the Historic Royal Palaces, the plants are "predominantly white and cream" with accent colors to "offset the white," including beautiful white roses and Cosmos daisies.
Joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, their Royal Highnesses walked underneath umbrellas to avoid the rain. The royals received a tour by the current head gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, as well as by Graham Dillamore, who knew Diana during the years he worked as a gardener at Kensington Palace.
Following the tour, their Royal Highnesses met with both past and present representatives of some of the charities Diana supported, including The Leprosy Mission, the National Aids Trust and the English National Ballet. They also met with founders and former and current patients of Osteopathic Centre for Children. Diana had been learning about the organization and had planned to meet with its representatives in early September 1997 to assist with the launch of their Sweet Pea initiative. However, her death occurred on Aug. 31 of that year.
TRH's meet with the founders, former & current patients of the Osteopathic Centre for Children. pic.twitter.com/79vWPT1yx4— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017
The princes also took a moment to look at the numerous flowers, pictures and memorabilia people left outside of Kensington Palace in honor of Diana and thanked people who visited the site to remember their mother.
The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017
To see more of the royals' visit, view the photo gallery:
Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate, William and Harry weren't going to let the rain ruin this momentous occasion.
Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royals walked with their tour guides past gorgeous flowers. The White Garden includes white roses and Cosmos daisies.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
William and Kate smiled and chatted with their tour guide as they remembered Diana.
Article continues below
Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry heard stories from his tour guide as they walked through the garden.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
The fountain was a lovely centerpiece among the flowers.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved Prada dress with a floral pattern—perfect for the occasion.
Article continues below
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The bow detail and bright floral pattern were stunning.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
As usual, Kate embodied pure elegance.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
People left photos, flowers and other memorabilia in honor of Diana at Kensington Palace.
Article continues below
Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
William and Harry examine the many gifts left in remembrance of his mother.
The princes have talked publicly about their mother's death several times this year. In an interview with the BBC, Harry discussed how the paparazzi continued to take photographs of Diana after the accident that ended her life. William also shared the last memory he has of his mother during the British documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.
The White Garden will continue into September.