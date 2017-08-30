Property Brothers Star Drew Scott Revealed as First Official Dancing With the Stars Celebrity Contestant for Season 25

And we have our first official ballroom competitor.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott was revealed as one of Dancing With the Stars' celebrity contestants for the upcoming 25th season on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

The TV star surprised the live studio audience to officially announce he is joining the ABC reality hit's line-up, and will be paired with last season's winning pro, Emma Slater.

"I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirror Ball," he said during the live broadcast. While he is used to working with a partner, Scott joked he is moving up. "I definitely upgraded my partner—at least in the looks department."

The duo have already gotten busy rehearsing and Slater noted one particular challenge: his height. Not to fret—he's learning from a ballroom champion.