Reid Scott and Wife Elspeth Keller Expecting Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Reid Scott's family is growing!

The actor told People exclusively that he and his wife Elspeth Keller are expecting their second child while walking the red carpet at yesterday's Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Home Again.

"We're very excited," Scott told the magazine. "She's about halfway, so I guess we're about almost five months pregnant. We're having another little boy."

Baby number two will be the little brother to the couple's two-year-old son, Conrad, who was born in April 2015. So, how does Scott think his little man will adjust to being a big brother?