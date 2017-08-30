Reid Scott and Wife Elspeth Keller Expecting Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Reid Scott's family is growing!
The actor told People exclusively that he and his wife Elspeth Keller are expecting their second child while walking the red carpet at yesterday's Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Home Again.
"We're very excited," Scott told the magazine. "She's about halfway, so I guess we're about almost five months pregnant. We're having another little boy."
Baby number two will be the little brother to the couple's two-year-old son, Conrad, who was born in April 2015. So, how does Scott think his little man will adjust to being a big brother?
"He's a chubby little guy, so he keeps seeing mommy's belly and then he looks at his belly and says, 'I have a baby, too,'" Scott shared. "He's going to be a great big brother. If he doesn't kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we're going to be great."
Scott had hinted to People that he and his wife were looking to expand their family back in May.
"We definitely want more [kids]," he said at the time, "so should we be so lucky, yeah. I hope so."
Although, he noted that Conrad was "going to be hard to top."
"Number two is going to have some big, little shoes to fill," he said.
The Veep star married Keller in June 2014 after getting engaged in April 2013. He told E! News that he popped the question during a trip to Palm Springs.
"Neither one of us had ever been there before," Scott told E! News at the time. "But God, they just treated us right. It was great...I couldn't wait to get that ring off me and onto her."
Congratulations to the growing family!