Kathy Griffin "No Longer Sorry" for Decapitated Donald Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin has had a change of heart.

In May, Tyler Shields photographed her holding the fake bloodied, severed head of President Donald Trump. Soon after releasing the images, Griffin apologized on Twitter, saying she was "wrong" to do that and "went too far" with her stunt, which was meant to be a commentary on his remarks about Megyn Kelly having "blood coming out of her wherever." But on Tuesday, during a satellite interview on Australia's Sunrise, Griffin retracted her apology. "I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.," she said. "The whole thing got so blown out of proportion."

After Griffin released the photo, Trump called her "sick." The Secret Service began investigating her, CNN fired her from hosting their New Year's Eve program with Anderson Cooper, and her national tour was effectively canceled. "I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends...Debra Messing from Will & Grace [was] tweeting against me," she said on Sunrise. " I've been through the mill. I didn't just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans, they are hardcore...They are a minority, but they know how to act like they're a majority."