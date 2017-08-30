How Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Style Compare

There's been many a time when Kate Middleton took style cues from Princess Diana. It makes sense that the 35-year-old royal would be inspired by her late mother-in-law's style evolution. There are also plenty of times when the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle arrived to separate events in seemingly similar looks—they might be sisters-in-law one day, after all. What we have here is a past, current and prospective royal who have worn similar trends—even decades apart.

But, it's how these women wore these styles differently that really matters—it lets us get a sense of how they personally expressed themselves through fashion.