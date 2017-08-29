The Challenge's Secret Romance Revealed: Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson Dated for 3 Years

The Challenge fans, prepare for a bombshell.
Longtime viewers of the iconic MTV series, which is currently in its 30th season, were thrilled to see former champ Veronica Portillo, who hadn't competed since 2009, return for The Challenge: XXX. And while she didn't physically return for another season, another blast from the blast, Rachel Robinson has found herself back in The Challenge conversation. Why? It turns out Veronica and Rachel secretly dated for three years. Hey, don't say we didn't tell you to prepare for a bombshell!
So how was their secret relationship revealed?
Aneesa Ferreira, Rachel's ex-girlfriend and another Challenge vet, revealed the information during Tuesday night's episode. "You are so f--king beautiful, Veronica. I'd f--k you. And that's it," Aneesa said to Veronica by the pool. "That's what it really comes to. Her ex-girlfriend is my ex-girlfriend." Aneesa then went on to explain that after she and Rachel started dating after meeting on season six and after they broke up, Rachel went on to date Veronica.
Veronica was not happy that Aneesa revealed the information, saying in a confessional, "I feel honestly bad for Rachel for me to come back years later and talk about it when I didn't talk about when we're together, I feel like that's really disrespectful. I think Rachel would watch it and be like, 'What the f--k?'"
When Aneesa continued to talk about it, saying Veronica is hotter than Rachel, Veronica muttered, "So rude." Aneesa's response? "Not rude, honest."
While Veronica admitted she initially didn't like Aneesa when she met her ("I never really liked her, because I felt like she didn't accept me as a person"), things have definitely changed, as other cast members noticed a flirtation between the two veterans.
After the reveal, Aneesa asked Veronica to go to bed with her "as friends," before telling her, "I want to hold you like a little kitten." She then went on to say, "I would totally eat your p--sy." Veronica added, "As friends."
I know it has been a very long time since my last blog post, and I have taken a little hiatus from social media. Well, it is well deserved with the news I am about to share... Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall,and we are excited to share the news with you all! *please visit rachel-fitness.com for - Blog post about my first 4 months of pregnancy. #geerobinson #itofficial #moms #pregnancy #lovewins
So did they hook up? That's TBD.
All three woman appeared on season 6 and 9, Battles of the Sexes and Battles of the Sexes 2, together, and Veronica and Rachel went on to win season 7, The Gauntlet, as members of the same team. They then were runner-ups in season 10.
Rachel is one of the franchise's fan-favorite champions, who hasn't competed in a season since 2012, and revealed on Instagram back in May that she is pregnant with twins with her partner, Natalie Gee.
"We started the process a few months ago, and I feel so beyond blessed," Rachel wrote on her blog. "Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…)"
The Challenge: XXX airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV.