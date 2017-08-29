This Is How William Levy's Kids Surprised Him For His Birthday

A post shared by Ely (@gutierrezelizabeth_) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

What a sweet birthday morning!

William Levy got a beautiful birthday surprise today as his children Kailey, 7, and Christopher Levy, 11, woke him up with cake and balloons.

The actor's partner and mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, shared the heartwarming video.

"Happy birthday to the best daddy ever!!! @willevy we love u!!! May God always bless you and give you a lot of health and happiness!!" she captioned the birthday post.

The actor, who turned 37, seems to be asleep as the family surprises him.