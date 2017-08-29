Sandra Bullock Has Donated Over $6 Million to Charities Without Most People Noticing

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kailey Levy, Instagram

This Is How William Levy's Kids Surprised Him For His Birthday

Kim Kardashian, North West, Interview Magazine

Kim Kardashian Under Fire for New Magazine Cover: Find Out What the Haters Are Saying Now!

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Long Hair Gallery

Celebrity Long Hairstyles You'll Want to Copy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

With her bubbly personality and her big heart, Oscar winner and mega-watt superstar Sandra Bullock nabbed the title of "America's Sweetheart" a long time ago. But what most people don't know about the private star is that she has a long history of giving big donations to people and causes in need.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the A-list actress, who owns a home in Austin, pledged $1 million to help victims of the tropical storm Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated the Houston, Texas area. Bullock's generous donation will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and destruction along Texas' Gulf Coast. 

"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."

But this isn't only time the modest star, who doesn't seek attention for her charitable work, has given a great sum of money to help out after a tragedy strikes. Since 2001, she's given a total of $5 million to the Red Cross to help out with relief efforts after various disasters.

While donating $5 million is obviously an enormous amount, the Oscar winner has not stopped there. Bullock has helped build a clinic in New Orleans' oldest public high school and even donated money to help keep the legendary and aging pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel afloat after economic hardship.

Check out all the times that Bullock's big success allowed her to give big bucks...

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

Sandra Bullock, Minions

DOUG PETERS/IPA/Startraksphoto.com

Red Cross (2001)

Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Sandra Bullock

Peter Kramer/NBC

Red Cross (2004)

After the devastating tsunami in Indonesia in 2004, the brunette gave $1 million to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

Sandra Bullock

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Red Cross (2005)

The mother of two gave $1 million to the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina.

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock, Peoples Choice Awards

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Red Cross (2011)

The Blind Side star donated $1 million to the Red Cross to aid earthquake and tsunami relief efforts in Japan in 2011.

Sandra Bullock

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Art + Practice Foundation

Back in 2015, Bullock, who voiced Scarlet Overkill, the world’s first-ever female super-villain, in Minions, debuted a pair of custom-designed Rupert Sanderson shoes at the film's Los Angeles premiere. Later, 10 similar pairs, autographed by the actress, were put up for auction with the proceeds going to the Art + Practice Foundation, an organization that encourages education and culture by providing life-skills training for foster youth in the 90008 ZIP code as well as free, museum-curated art exhibitions and moderated art lectures to the community of Leimert Park.

Sandra Bullock, Golden Globes, 2009

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Svend Petersen

Svend Petersen, longtime pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel, was going through some tough times in April of this year. A GoFundMe page was set up in order to help the aging octogenarian get an apartment after becoming homeless. Upon hearing what the 86-year-old was going through, Bullock took it upon herself to donate $5,000 to the campaign. On the GoFundMe page, the actress wrote, "'Everything is going to be ok!' Louis Bullock (My son)." Luckily, the star was one of 400 people who helped Petersen get back on his feet after years of service.

Article continues below

P33 Widget Test, Sandra Bullock

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Doctors Without Borders

The Love Potion No. 9 actress also donated $1 million to Doctors Without Borders after the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

TIFF, Sandra Bullock

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Warren Eason Charter High School

In 2005, Warren Eason Charter High School, New Orleans' oldest public high school, was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The hurricane caused more than $4 million in damages to the school. In 2012, Bullock donated $25,000 to the rebuilt school school (which is close to where her son Louis was born) and was selected to be put in the Warren Easton Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Our Brand is Crisis star helped open an on-campus health clinic at the school in 2010.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Charity , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.