Celebrity Long Hairstyles You'll Want to Copy

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
"Long hair, don't care" is dead, right?
For so long, we've watched beauty lovers overwhelm their bodies with biotin-induced vitamins, deep condition their hair for long periods, lather it with heat protectant, blow dry it, curl or flat iron it, then after hours of prep, take a selfie and caption it, "Long hair, don't care." (* eye roll *) So, now that the saying is outdated, let's talk about how much we love and care for long strands.
Long hair requires the most maintenance (more hair to tend to), yet it seems to be worth it. Maybe you're someone that like to fidget by playing with your hair. Maybe you like to do creative things with your hair, so having more of it helps. Or, maybe the feeling of hair down your back gives you a feminine, sultry vibe (Think: Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV VMAs).
No matter you're reason, long hair is very versatile (if you're willing to maintain it). If you're willing not to take the time to grow it out, give your hair the celebrity treatment by investing in either a wig or clip-ins. Who said it has to be real? Long tresses can be temporary, too!
Check out the best celebrity long hairstyles below! (Spoiler alert: Weave plays a large role in most of these styles).
Rex/Shutterstock
The KKW Beauty owner's super straight strands are almost as famous as she is. Check out how her stylist achieves the look.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The new mom's signature look has curls and lots of volume.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Can't decide on one hue? The rapper appeared at the MTV VMAs with pink and blond waist-length hair—epic.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
For the supermodel's winning look, add volume at the root and curls to your strands.
Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Images for FIAT
The "Side-to-Side" singer is obsessed with the high ponytail for a good reason: it looks great on her. Check out the $3 product her stylist Chris Appleton uses to lay down edges.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The Lemonade singer's honey-brown-to-blond hair is red carpet goals.
Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage
Want long hair? The Pretty Little Lies actress demonstrates the beauty of box braids.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The So You Think You Can Dance judge goes between mermaid-length hair and a short bob—both are beautiful. Most recently, the actress revealed that her long hair was inspired by Cher in '80s.
Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images
The Empire star's lengthy ponytail is appropriate for literally every occasion. Pro tip: Invest in long ponytail to instantly rid yourself of a bad hair day.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We love the Life of Kylie star's black tresses, but we love how much she changes her hair more.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
When in doubt, perfect highlights and pretty waves are a go-to.
Feeling inspired? Tell us your favorite look below!
