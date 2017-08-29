Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Sandra Bullock is flexing her star power to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The A-list actress has pledged $1 million to help victims of the tropical storm that has devastated the Houston, Tex. area, E! News can confirm. Bullock's generous donation will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and destruction along Texas' Gulf Coast.
"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock (who owns a home in Austin) said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."
Bullock is the latest celebrity to pitch in with a generous financial contribution. Hours ago, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family donated $500,000 to the Red Cross. Comedian Kevin Hart also launched his own Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, encouraging fellow stars to give $25,000 to assist Texas residents rendered homeless or without electricity amid the natural disaster.
In its first day alone, Hart's CrowdRise page received upwards of $770,000 from more than 3,000 people.
Other public figures that have made monetary contributions include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicki Minaj, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Brown and T.I. Celebrity Texans like Miranda Lambert, Hilary Duff, Eva Longoria and more paid their respects by sending love to Houston on social media.
Houston native Beyoncétold The Houston Chronicle she's working in partnership with her local pastor to help those in need. "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," the music superstar said in a statement.
"I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she added.
You can donate to the American Red Cross now to help those affected by visiting www.redcross.org.
People was first to report the news of Bullock's donation.