Here's Proof That Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 15-Year Marriage Is Sweeter Than Ever

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
There are Hollywood couples and then there is Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
For 15 years, the famous pair has managed to escape constant breakup rumors and media scrutiny. Instead, this husband and wife duo has developed a strong family unit that includes two growing kids.
Of course the couple can be spotted walking red carpets every so often. And Sarah loves a good Instagram post to gush over her hubby—who has turned into quite the cook.
But through all the movie projects and play dates, these two have managed to win over fans' hearts with their irresistible love.
After first meeting while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, the pair agreed to a dinner date a couple years later where sparks immediately flew.
AP Photo/Kristie Bull/Graylock.com
"A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn't eat, they ate salad," Freddie recalled in a 2016 Facebook Live. "And I had gone on a date with a handful of them. They would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we're going to get along."
He continued, "So Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It's popcorn, try!' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.'"
After all these years, however, there has to be a secret to keeping the romance alive. According to Freddie, it goes down to basics.
"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he admitted to E! News while supporting his book Back to the Kitchen. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
He added, "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."
In honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary, we decided to take a look at some of the couple's best moments from social media in our gallery below. While the beginning of their love story is one to celebrate, the present sure is special too.
Congratulations to the couple on their big milestone. Here's to many more years of happiness.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!