Taylor Swift's ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Breaks Four Major Records in Its First Week

The critical reviews may be mixed, but there's simply no denying that Taylor Swift’s comeback song "Look What You Made Me Do" is a chart-topping, record-breaking hit.
Let's take a look-see at all the records that Tay's vengeance-fueled song has broken since the its release on August 24.
1. Most Lyric Video Views in Its First Day: The 27-year-old singer's hit song was released with an accompanying lyric video, which received 19 million views in its first 24 hours, easily breaking the previous record held by the Chainsmokers and Coldplays "Something Just Like This," which amassed 9 million views in 24 hours earlier this year. The lyric video has over 48 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.
The final numbers came in from youtube. In 24 hours #LWYMMDvideo set a record with 43.2 million views.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 29, 2017
2. Most Spotify Streams in Its First Day: According to Music Business Worldwide, the tune was streamed almost 8 million times in its first 24 hours, which broke her pal Ed Sheeran's previous record of 7 million streams in the first day for his song "Shape of You."
3. Most Video Views in Its First 24 Hours: Her headline-making, Easter egg-filled music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, was released during the 2017 VMAs on Sunday night. The controversial video got almost 30 million views in 24 hours, beating out Adele’s "Hello," which achieved 27.7 million views its first 24 hours. For a period of time, the video was averaging more than 3 million views per hour and currently has over 61 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.
4. Her Biggest YouTube Debut: "LWYMMD" is also Swift’s biggest debut on YouTube. Her previous personal record was for "Bad Blood," which hit 17 million views in the first day.
Tay's new tune hasn't beaten the record yet (as it has not been a full week since the song has been out), but the track is on track to becoming the biggest-selling song in its debut week. Adele’s 2015 hit "Hello" currently has the record, selling 1.1 million copies in its first week.
Taylor's previous album, 1989, was the bestselling album of 2014, selling 9.5 million copies worldwide.
The 10-time Grammy winner's sixth studio album, Reputation, is set to be released on Nov. 10.