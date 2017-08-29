Taylor Swift's ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Breaks Four Major Records in Its First Week

The critical reviews may be mixed, but there's simply no denying that Taylor Swift’s comeback song "Look What You Made Me Do" is a chart-topping, record-breaking hit.

Let's take a look-see at all the records that Tay's vengeance-fueled song has broken since the its release on August 24.

1. Most Lyric Video Views in Its First Day: The 27-year-old singer's hit song was released with an accompanying lyric video, which received 19 million views in its first 24 hours, easily breaking the previous record held by the Chainsmokers and Coldplays "Something Just Like This," which amassed 9 million views in 24 hours earlier this year. The lyric video has over 48 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.