Take a Look Inside Mariah Carey’s Enviable Closet

What can we say? Mimi has it all.

Mariah Carey gave Vogue an exclusive tour of her luxurious closet inside of her Tribeca home. From glimmering gowns to walls of fabulous shoes, Carey's closet is a true fantasy.

"I'm not as casual as most people," Carey tells Vogue in the above video, "but I guess I could be."

Aside from the expected designer items—like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin heels—Carey has a few unique treasures. A pink Hermes Birkin from boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and a Marilyn Monroe makeup compact containing a handwritten speech by the legendary actress are just a few of the practically priceless gems fans are bound to find when taking a glimpse inside the Grammy winner's fabulous wardrobe.