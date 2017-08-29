Take a Look Inside Mariah Carey’s Enviable Closet

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

So...Did Victoria Beckham Just Wear Pajamas in Public?

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Heading to Shanghai: Which Models Made the Cut?

Branded: Button Ups, GIF

Button-Up Shirts That Will Look Different From Everyone Else's

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What can we say? Mimi has it all.

Mariah Carey gave Vogue an exclusive tour of her luxurious closet inside of her Tribeca home. From glimmering gowns to walls of fabulous shoes, Carey's closet is a true fantasy.

"I'm not as casual as most people," Carey tells Vogue in the above video, "but I guess I could be."

Aside from the expected designer items—like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin heels—Carey has a few unique treasures. A pink Hermes Birkin from boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and a Marilyn Monroe makeup compact containing a handwritten speech by the legendary actress are just a few of the practically priceless gems fans are bound to find when taking a glimpse inside the Grammy winner's fabulous wardrobe.

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Mariah Carey

The world famous singer also has a closet devoted to lingerie.

"I guess I dress up a lot," she says. "But if I have my way, I'll just wear lingerie, and like, and walk around the house."

Check out the video above for the full tour.

TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Fashion , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.