Actress Tawny Kitaen Wants Her Boob Implants Removed on Botched: "The Implants Are Down to the Bottom of My Rib Cage"

Life is definitely not like the movies!

On this Thursday's episode of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are very familiar with their patient Tawny Kitaen. "You were like the sexiest hood ornament of the '80s," Dr. Dubrow remarked. Celebrity or not, today she's just a woman looking for help with a boob job gone wrong.

It wasn't until Tawny was already famous and successful that she decided to get breast implants. "It must have been something inside myself when I wasn't feeling secure enough about myself," Tawny explains of her decision to go under the knife. "I thought this will take care of the problem."

"I can't imagine the pressures that Tawny must have been feeling at the height of her career," Dr. Nassif shares. "Maybe getting a little enhancement can keep her at that top a little longer, but I've got to tell you, it's a scalpel not a magic wand."