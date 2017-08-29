Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty Must-Haves

Kate Bosworth is living her best life.

While on her recent Indonesian getaway with director husband, Micheal Polish, the actress revealed her easy vacation beauty routine with a step-by-step tutorial on Instagram stories. Each photo included a beauty product that's both "gorgeous and each to use (which is important to me)." The resulting look is natural-looking, accented peach and gold tones—a radiant everyday look.

Well Kate, easy beauty is important to us, too. We took note of all her favorites, so we can recreate her sun-kissed glow.

Photos

How to Conceal Under-Eye Dark Circles With Color-Correcting Makeup

Want to know what's in the traveller's makeup bag? Check out her vacay must-haves below! 

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Vacation beauty should be effortless (and look it, too). Kate Bosworth has mastered her routine, and lucky for us, the star revealed her favorite products on Instagram. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

RMS

The model uses a lip shine on her cheek and pout: "@rmsbeauty best lip and cheek tint," she captioned the Insta-story. "Color is #Sacred."

Lip Shine, $25

 

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Chanel

For naturally shimmering eyes, "THIS @chanelofficial velvet eye shadow is gorgeous and easy to use (which for me is very important)"—sold!

Illusion D'Ombre Velvet Long Wear Luminous Matte Eyeshadow, $36

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Glossier

"Well loved," she titled the brow gel. "Literally the letters are rubbing off."

Boy Brow, $16

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

This mascara is a "#VacayEssential."

Legendary Lashes Instant Hollywood False-Lash Effect Mascara, $32

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

For sun-kissed skin, Kate uses a face highlighter, body highlight and tinted moisturizer.

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Glossier

"Best dewy highlighter hands down," she told her followers.

Haloscope, $22

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

"This is SUCH a great tinted glow element when you want or have a bit of a tan. Super natural & unisex!"

Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer, $40

ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

This item is a one of the star's "#VacayEssentials."

Supermodel Body Highlighter, $65

ESC: Kate Bosworth Vacation Beauty

Thumbs up! 

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Use Bronzer for the Perfect Summer Glow

 

TAGS/ Kate Bosworth , Style Collective , Beauty , Top Stories , Life/Style
