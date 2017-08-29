Michael Bublé's Son Celebrates His 4th Birthday With a Spider-Man-Themed Party

The little man looked healthy and happy with half a Spidey mask painted on his face to match the rest of the family.

Bublé has always been a family man and explained to E! News how being a father has changed him for the better. "I think being a dad gives you perspective. I think really being a parent is a massive blessing." The couple's younger son, Elias Bublé, is 1 years old.

"I think one of them is going to grow up to be Spider-Man," he once joked about his children when asked what they might grow up to be.