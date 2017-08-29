Michael Bublé's Son Celebrates His 4th Birthday With a Spider-Man-Themed Party

Have no fear, Noah Bublé is here!

The recently turned 4-year-old son of Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato was given a birthday party extravaganza complete with spider webs and Spider-Man-themed treats.

"Can't believe my little man is 3 years old today!!" the Canadian singer wrote on Instagram. "Your mommy And I love you so much!" The sweet message comes in a time of relief after Noah has started to recover from liver cancer, a troubling diagnosis that the couple announced in November 2016 when Noah was only 3 years old.

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States," the pair said at the time through Lopilato's Facebook page. "We have a long road ahead of us and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle." Now that is what we call winning!

 

The little man looked healthy and happy with half a Spidey mask painted on his face to match the rest of the family.

Bublé has always been a family man and explained to E! News how being a father has changed him for the better. "I think being a dad gives you perspective. I think really being a parent is a massive blessing." The couple's younger son, Elias Bublé, is 1 years old.

"I think one of them is going to grow up to be Spider-Man," he once joked about his children when asked what they might grow up to be.

Cutest self-fulfilling prophecy ever? We think so.

