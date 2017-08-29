You're Doing It Wrong: Double Cleansing

Take off your makeup, wash your face, brush your teeth—at this point, you can probably complete your nighttime routine without any thought.
But what if we told you that adding one step to your mindless PM regimen could improve your skin? Your first thought may be that your routine is long enough as is. But, before you reject the idea completely, celebrities like Lucy Hale and Hollywood's top dermatologists state that washing your face twice at night will lead to cleaner skin.
Unlike the vampire facials and exorbitant products that celebs like Kim Kardashian use to achieve Insta-ready, dewy skin, double cleansing is simple-yet-effective, especially when you have on makeup. First, apply an oil-based cleanser to your face, which will dissolve makeup, sunscreen and sweat. Then, use a foaming cleanser that will clear pores of residual oil and grime—that's all!
"I like to explain to patients that 'like dissolves like,'" celebrity dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe revealed to E! News. "Many of the makeup products and skincare products we use are oil-based...If you wear heavy makeup, you are an ideal candidate for double cleansing because you want to very effectively remove all of that makeup residue and buildup from your face while maintaining the health of your skin's barrier."
The New York-based skin expert, who offers trendy vampire facials, microneedling and more to her celebrity patients, says this technique is much better for you skin in comparison to scrubbing makeup off—it's gentle.
With only a harsh face wash, those with oily skin are actually stripping their skin of their natural oils, causing the body to over-produce oil although your face feels clean initially (which may be why you need powder by noon). By washing the face with an oil-based cleanser first, your skin will retain some hydration, preventing shiny skin.
"It seems counterintuitive to cleanse your oily skin with oil," she told us. "However, it is actually one of the best ways to remove the excess makeup, sebum, and buildup on your face without stripping your skin!"
If you're on the opposite side of the spectrum with dry skin, washing with an oil first is still a great option: "For people with dry skin, eczema or psoriasis, I would recommend following your double cleanse with a rich moisturizer and try to double cleanse only about three times a week."
Ready to add an oil-based cleanser into your routine? Shop our favorites below!
"One of my favorite products for double cleansing is Dermalogica's Precleanse Balm," celebrity dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe told us. "I love that it begins as a balm and has a water-activated formula which transforms the balm to an oil which then cuts through all of the buildup, makeup, and dirt from your day in one application as the first step of your double cleanse."
PreCleanse Balm, $45 (on sale September 7, 2017)
Lucy Hale's favorite oil cleanser: Deep Cleansing Oil, $28
"Double-cleansing is what it's really about for me," she told Byrdie.
Ultra Light Cleansing Oil, $8.49
As far as your morning routine goes, Dr. Bowe revealed her preference: "I'll use a gentle cleanser and a couple times a week, I use a scrub. Then, I use an antioxidant serum or cream which helps to neutralize free radicals from sunlight and pollution and I always apply (and reapply!) a sunscreen!"
