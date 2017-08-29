Reese Witherspoon Is Joining Her BFF Mindy Kaling to Guest Star on the Final Season of The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

For the final season of The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling is calling for a little help from her friends. And they're delivering—in a big way.

The creator and star of the Hulu Original comedy, wrapping this year after six seasons, revealed on Tuesday that she landed none other than Big Little Lies Emmy nominee (and her A Wrinkle in Time co-star and new BFF) Reese Witherspoon for a guest-star spot in the sitcom's final 10 episodes. She shared a photo of Witherspoon on set, looking gorgeous as usual in a red gown. "Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with," Kaling captioned the photo. "(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)" No additional details about Witherspoon's role have been made available, although if we were betting people, we'd put money on the notion that she's playing herself in some sort of hallucination...

Photos

The Mindy Project: Ranking Mindy's Love Interests

In the final season, which will see Kaling's Mindy Lahiri divorcing from her new husband Ben (Bryan Greenberg), fans can expect to feel some real emotions. "It's getting a little sentimental and sad actually," the newly-pregnant star confessed about the last month of shooting to E! News during a chat alongside costume designer Sal Perez at his costume exhibit at Paley Center.

"We had our last read through [this week]," Perez revealed. "I read the final script a couple of times, and I cried for an hour afterwards."

He continued, "Mindy has written the most beautiful script. It is the most beautiful finale. For the stories, they just wrap up. And you don't get that emotion where it ends awkwardly. She just puts a nice little bow on this, and you're just going to walk away satisfied, happy for everybody, and I am so excited for everybody to see this final episode."

Are you looking forward to a visit from Witherspoon before things wrap up for good? Any ideas on who she'll play? And will Wreath Witherspoon make a cameo in that cave, too?! Sound off in the comments below!

The Mindy Project's final season kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 12 only on Hulu.

