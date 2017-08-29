The Voice Coaches Stage Their Own '70s Action TV Show and It's Totally Groovy

Reese Witherspoon Is Joining Her BFF Mindy Kaling to Guest Star on the Final Season of The Mindy Project
Step aside, Starsky and Hutch. Outta the way, A-Team. There's a new fierce foursome on the scene, kicking butt and taking names on their hunt for America's next singing superstar, and they go by the name Levine, Shelton, Cyrus and Hudson!
In this hilarious new promo for season 13 of The Voice, exclusive to E! News, mainstay coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are joined by returning fan-fave Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson to patrol the streets in a spoof on the sort of opening credits sequences that made '70s TV procedurals so iconic. Trust us when we say, you don't want to get between an Oscar-winning diva and her pair of nunchucks. (Also trust us when we say you do not want to miss host Carson Daly's cameo as the requisite comic relief "Lug Nut.")
When the foursome return to NBC next month to kick off their latest quest for vocal chops worth spinning their big red chair for, they'll do so with the help of some A-list talent by their side as advisers. As previously announced, Team Miley will be joined by none other than the coach's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, while Team Adam will team up with Joe Jonas for a little help. Team Blake will get an assist from Rascal Flatts, while Team Jennifer will seek out the advice of Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland.
Be sure to check out the very funny promo above and let us know whose '70s look you like most!
The Voice returns for season 13 on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The new season continues on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. before the return of This Is Us.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)