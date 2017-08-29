Paris Jackson Sends "Birthday Wishes" to Michael: "You Are Always With Me and I Am Always With You"

August 29 will always be a somber day for Paris Jackson.

On what would have been her father Michael Jackson's 59th birthday, the 19-year-old scion paid tribute to the King of Pop Tuesday by sharing a childhood photo with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. "birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way," she wrote. "thank you for the magic, forever and always."

Paris, who is currently in Atlanta to shoot the FOX series Star, also shared fan art of Michael's ghost kissing her forehead as she walked the red carpet two days ago at the 2017 MTV VMAs