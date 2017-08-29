Paris Jackson Sends "Birthday Wishes" to Michael: "You Are Always With Me and I Am Always With You"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
August 29 will always be a somber day for Paris Jackson.
On what would have been her father Michael Jackson's 59th birthday, the 19-year-old scion paid tribute to the King of Pop Tuesday by sharing a childhood photo with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. "birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way," she wrote. "thank you for the magic, forever and always."
Paris, who is currently in Atlanta to shoot the FOX series Star, also shared fan art of Michael's ghost kissing her forehead as she walked the red carpet two days ago at the 2017 MTV VMAs
The teen model, who has an older and a younger brother, was especially close to her father before his death in June 2009. "Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl," she told Harper's Bazaar in April 2017. "I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."
Since Michael's death, Paris has gotten multiple tattoos in his honor. "He's brought me nothing but joy," she told Rolling Stone in January 2017. "So, why not have constant reminders of joy?"
Paris also denounced hurtful rumors that Michael isn't really her biological parent. "He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary," the teen told the magazine. "I consider myself black. He would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So, I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me."