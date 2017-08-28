The Bachelorette's Emily Maynard Johnson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

A post shared by Tyler (@mtylerjohnson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Emily Maynard's happily ever after continues.

The former Bachelorette is pregnant with her fourth child, according to People.

Followers of the reality star speculated that the family was growing this weekend when Emily's husband documented her family outing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"@emilygmaynard," Tyler Johnson shared on Instagram with video of his wife who appeared to be hiding a bump in a blue and white checkered tunic.

Fans of the I Said Yes author know that Emily shares two children with Tyler. In addition she has a 12-year-old with her late fiancé.