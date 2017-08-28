Everyone Is Miserable on Bachelor in Paradise—and Scallop Fingers Are to Blame?!

"Paradise is a recipe for love and for disaster at the same time."

Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise definitely was more disaster than love. A lot more. Seriously, every couple, person and crab in Mexico seemed miserable.

While we usually tune into the ABC reality hit for an escape, it was basically like Debbie Downer herself walked down the steps...and the cast was blaming Scallop Fingers. Confused? Don't worry, we'll get to that in a moment.

So, let's through a pity party and run down the list of no-good, very-bad things that went down in Paradise in tonight's episode, shall we?