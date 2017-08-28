Taylor Swift Releases "Look What You Made Me Do" Video: Is She Taunting Katy Perry and Kanye West?

Taylor Swift is taking no prisoners!

On Sunday night, the musician debuted the music video for her newest single "Look What You Made Me Do,"and she made one thing abundantly clear—the old Taylor is dead. But who killed her? Well, if you look closely enough at her video, she leaves a lot of clues.

For starters, there was some not-so-subtle shade thrown at Katy Perry. In the video Taylor crashes a lambo, which just so happens to be the same one driven by Katy in her 2008 video "Waking Up In Vegas."And if that wasn't enough, she's holding a Grammy. One of many that she owns, and how many does Katy have? Zero. Major burn.