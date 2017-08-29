Botched Patient Lauren Has PTSD From Being Awake During a Bad Nose Job: "I Remember the Whole Thing"

Talk about a nightmare!

Botched patient Lauren still hasn't recovered from a bad rhinoplasty that left the tip of her nose misshapen because she was awake during the whole procedure. Her previous doctor put her under a twilight sleep but she remained conscious throughout the surgery.

"They told me I'd be under Twilight. I was awake the whole time," Lauren tells Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif in this preview from Thursday's episode.

"You don't remember him going like, ‘Tap, tap, tap, tap,' do you?" Dr. Nassif asks.

"I remember all of that," Lauren says. "Whatever he was doing up in there, I remember the whole thing."