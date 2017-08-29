The Official Guide to Staying Friends With a Celebrity Ex

To start, this first rule cannot be stressed enough. Do. Not. Live. Together. After. You. Break. Up. We understand the temptation here: Any celebrity who has started a family with their ex does not want to split up said family. You are focused on keeping your children's lives as stable as possible and the idea of shuttling them back and forth between new homes feels upsetting. Plus, the house you did share is probably a kick-ass mansion that nobody wants to give up.

But celebrities are also millionaires, and most of the time millionaires can afford two kick-ass mansions. Co-habitating will only complicate things and also postpone the inevitable new relationship hurdle that every former couple must overcome. Instead try living down the street or in the same neighborhood. You can both have your fabulous spreads, and you no longer have to wake up when they come home late or see them before they've had their morning coffee. If there's any good to come of being single, it's not having to deal with someone before they've had their morning coffee.