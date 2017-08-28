Vanessa Grimaldi Says ''It's Okay to Feel Broken'' After She and Nick Viall Call Off Engagement

Vanessa Grimaldi is picking up the pieces.

Now less than a week after E! News exclusively learned that The Bachelor star and Nick Viall called off their engagement, she's returned home to Canada and is finding solace thanks to her friends and family.

Vanessa broke her social media silence on Monday with an emotional message about vulnerability. "It's okay to feel broken," she captioned a photo of her and a friend overlooking a body of water. "It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."

Nick, who has yet to make an official return to Instagram following the split, "liked" his former fiancé's post.