Selena Gomez's Hacked Instagram Shares Nude Photos of Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and her 125 million Instagram followers have had a doozy of a day.

Earlier today the Fetish singer, who is the most followed person on Instagram, got hacked and her Instagram account was briefly taken down after the profile posted a triptych of nude photos of her ex Justin Bieber from a previous vacation that the music man took in 2015.

Luckily for both injured parties, Gomez's Instagram account is back on line—sans her ex-boyfriend's naked pics.

Despite the invasive hack, the "Come and Get It" singer's Instagram was only off-line for a few minutes and when her account came back the graphic images of the Canadian pop star had been deleted.

It may be just a coincidence but right around the time of today's hacking, the 23-year-old "Love Yourself" singer posted an unhappy looking image of himself on his Instagram Stories.

The NSFW pics of the "Sorry" singer are the very same images that images that were published (without the singer's okay) after the pop star’s trip to Bora Bora with beauty blogger Jayde Pierce two years ago.