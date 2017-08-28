Taylor Swift and Mean Girls: All the Endless References in ''Look What You Made Me Do''

To quote the one and only Wendy Williams, Taylor Swift is the Queen of Mean. Mean Girls, that is.
When the pop star dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" (the first single off her upcoming album reputation) last week, fans wasted not a single second decoding every lyric in hopes of potential digs at her celebrity foes. Taylor's yet to go on the record confirming the direction of said shade, but now that there's a music video to go along with the single, one thing is for sure.
Taylor is really trying to make Mean Girls happen.
The 27-year-old premiered the highly-anticipated visual at last night's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and her listeners have pointed out even more subtle references to the 2004 comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan.
Could T. Swift really be the Regina George dressed in sheep's clothing? Katy Perry certainly thought so, and it looks like Taylor might agree.
In one scene of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music vid, Swift appears to recreate the iconic "Jingle Bells Rock" scene from Mean Girls. She struts her stuff alongside a crew of male dancers wearing "I Heart TS" shirts (a nod to ex Tom Hiddleston), and yes—the inner thigh slap is a major focal point of the choreography.
Unfortunately, Amy Poehler isn't recording the scene from the sidelines, but there's always hope for a cameo appearance in Swift's next music video!
Moving on to the lyrics, Taylor sings, "I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!"
Here it's assumed that Swift alludes to having her own "Burn Book" similar to that of Regina and The Plastics' in Mean Girls. Once McAdams' character finds out Cady Heron (Lohan) is sabotaging her slim figure by feeding Regina nutrition bars used to gain weight, she runs home to wreak havoc on the Burn Book. Regina frames Cady for coming up with the book's most salacious content and the drama gets real.
Other internet sleuths drew a correlation between the beat of "Look What You Made Me Do" and Peaches' "Operate," which played in Mean Girls as Cady Heron watches Regina make out with her crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett).
It was later revealed that Swift and Jack Antanoff actually sampled Right Said Fred's 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy," and gave the original songwriters credit on the 2017 reinvention. The British pop group expressed his excitement over the sampling, writing on their website, "When we recorded 'Sexy' I didn't think it would last more than six months. So to be talking about it 26 years later and a star like Taylor using it and being influenced by it is really flattering."
So there you have it! Let us know in the comments. Are all these Mean Girls shout outs simply coincidence, or is Taylor trying to tell us something?