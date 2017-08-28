Taylor Swift and Mean Girls: All the Endless References in ''Look What You Made Me Do''

To quote the one and only Wendy Williams, Taylor Swift is the Queen of Mean. Mean Girls, that is.

When the pop star dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" (the first single off her upcoming album reputation) last week, fans wasted not a single second decoding every lyric in hopes of potential digs at her celebrity foes. Taylor's yet to go on the record confirming the direction of said shade, but now that there's a music video to go along with the single, one thing is for sure.

Taylor is really trying to make Mean Girls happen.

The 27-year-old premiered the highly-anticipated visual at last night's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and her listeners have pointed out even more subtle references to the 2004 comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan.