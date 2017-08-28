Beyoncé, Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Texans Send Love to Houston Amid Hurricane Harvey

Getty Images
With its torrential rain and devastating flooding, Hurricane Harvey has ripped through southern Texas, killing at least eight and creating complete destruction in its wake. Unfortunately for the people of Texas, the storm (and subsequent catastrophic flooding) is expected to continue on for several more days.
Last night during the 2017 MTV's Video Music Awards, host Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross, explaining, "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together."
Many celebrities who were born, bred or lived/live in Texas have taken to social media to send love, prayers and even dollars to relief efforts, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency claims may take "a couple of years."
From NFL player JJ Watt's big plea for big money to Beyoncés prayers and Hilary Duff's dismay at what's happening in her hometown, see what celebrity Texans are saying to help out...
This is beyond devastating ?truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart ?? pic.twitter.com/2BQUMpGQS3— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) August 28, 2017
Duff, who is from Houston, posted an image of her home city asking for prayers. The Younger star also wrote, "This is beyond devastating. Truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart."
Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget.
The Bachelor's Sean Lowe, who grew up in Irving, Texas, took to his Instagram to write a lengthy post.
"Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies," the reality star wrote. "But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget."
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
Houston Texans' defensive end JJ Watt has taken to Twitter to create a fundraiser for recovery efforts, which has raised over $600K in less than 24 hours. The NFL star posted a minute-long video of himself asking for help, along with the caption, "Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive. We must come together to help rebuild our communities."
Beyoncé, a Houston native, posted the Texas flag on her Instagram with the caption, "Texas You Are in My Prayers."
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines retweeted a post by the Red Cross informing people about shelters, as well as a tweet by Bob Goff that said, "We're with you, Texas."
Dozens of #shelters are opening along the path of Hurricane #Harvey. To find a location, visit: https://t.co/O997icHESq pic.twitter.com/MkHFdrmfzE— American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 25, 2017
Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. ?#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017
Randy Quaid wrote, "Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. #Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency."
????. Prayers, light and love for Texas! ??? #home #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/Uj1ZgZuXgc— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 28, 2017
Miranda Lambert, who was born in Longview, Texas and raised in Lindale, Texas, posted an image celebrating her home state with the caption, "Prayers, light and love for Texas! #home #hurricaneharvey."
Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/emzPzGdnr7— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
The Houston Texans official Twitter tweeted that the team's owner Bob McNair would be giving $1 million to relief. The post read, "Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong
God Bless all the Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey and prayers to my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. ?— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 26, 2017
Eva Longoria, who is from the Lone Star State and went to Texas A&M University-Kingsville wrote, "God Bless all the Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey and prayers to my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas."
Prayers up for Houston! Many fam and friends living there. Don?t really know what to say in times like these but hope we can help somehow!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 28, 2017
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wrote, "Prayers up for Houston! Many fam and friends living there. Don't really know what to say in times like these but hope we can help somehow!"
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.