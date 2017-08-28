Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner and Jade Tolbert Get Emotional When Discussing Baby Emerson: "It's Crazy Love"

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the joys of parenthood.

It's been less than two weeks since Tanner and Jade Tolbert welcomed their first child into the world.

And while fans of the Bachelor in Paradise couple have witnessed aww-worthy photo shoots with their baby girl on social media, they haven't exactly heard how mom and dad are doing—until now.

"People always say that you don't realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid but it's wild," Jade shared on the "I Don't Get It" podcast hosted by sisters Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti. "There was one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying but I can't be mad at you because I just look at her face and it's crazy love."

She continued while holding back tears, "It makes me love everything more. I love Tanner more. I love my dogs more. Your heart is just so full. It's just unbelievable."