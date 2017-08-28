Why Katy Perry Didn't Watch Taylor Swift's ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Premiere at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Consider Katy Perry completely unbothered by the pandemonium surrounding Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
In case you missed it, the visual for Taylor's latest single premiered at last night's 2017 MTV VMAs, which Katy just so happened to be hosting. The rumor mill was most definitely churning with speculation that the pop stars would end their feud once and for all during the award show, but as a source explains to E! News, Perry never expected to share the stage with Swift.
"Katy knew well beforehand that Taylor wasn't going to show, and it didn't faze her," our source shares. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in "great spirits all day yesterday while getting ready and hosting the VMAs," the insider adds.
"She was in a good mood and really didn't care if Taylor was going to show up or not," our source continues. "This was her time to shine and really make an appearance for herself. She didn't want to let anyone down, so she kept a positive attitude."
Getty Images; Big Machine Label Group, LLC
So did Katy happen to catch Taylor's big premiere from the wings? All signs point to no.
We're told the host was backstage changing into one of her 10 (!) VMAs ensembles as the music video played and didn't have a chance to see it. The insider tells us, "Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights."
"Knowing Katy," our source remarks, "I'm sure she has seen it by now."
The conclusion of Perry's Witness press tour saw the 32-year-old offer an apparent olive branch to Taylor, as she admitted to "always" loving her musical nemesis despite their "differences" over the years. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," Perry told Ariana Huffington in June. "I think it's actually time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world."
As our source reveals, Perry's mindset remains the same, explaining, "Katy wants the Taylor war to be in the past and she is focused on moving forward."
"Katy wants to be cool with Taylor," the source adds, "but [Taylor] isn't budging. Katy is focusing on herself and her upcoming tour right now and doesn't want any bad energy."
The drama between Perry and Swift dates back to 2014 over an issue with shared backup dancers. Without mentioning Perry by name, Swift told Rolling Stone at the time that a former friend had stolen some the professional performers. Perry confirmed to James Corden that three of her dancers had left Swift's tour to join her Prism World Tour, telling the late-night host, "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."
Swift has yet to comment publicly on her relationship (or lack thereof) with Perry.