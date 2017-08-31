Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Dish on Their Ultimate Date Night—Sushi and Netflix!

Date night is the best night!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are the living definition of relationship goals. So how do they keep their relationship fresh and stronger than ever? The secret is sushi and Netflix, duh!

E! News Carissa Culiner sat down with the two superstars and asked them to dish on a typical night out. "There's two ways to go," Eric shared. "I think it's nice to always get out of the house and go to like a nice steak house, or she's been into sushi lately so that's been nice."