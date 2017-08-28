Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic: Watch the Emotional First Trailer That Focuses on Her Relationships With Whitney Houston and Nick Gordon

Bobbi Kristina Brown's story is about to be told on the small screen.
E! News can exclusively reveal that the made-for-TV biopic centering around Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's only child will officially premiere Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One. And E! News also has your exclusive first look at the emotional TV movie in the exclusive trailer above, which is set to air tonight on the network during the premiere of When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story.
Stuck in the Middle's Joy Rovaris takes on the role of Bobbi, while Grown Up's Nadji Jeter will portray her boyfriend Nick Gordon, and their complicated relationship is one of the trailer's main focuses, in addition to Bobbi's struggle with growing up in the shadow of the spotlight of her mother, with Demetria McKinney portraying the late music legend.
"You heard the news," the trailer reads. "You never heard her story. Until now."
Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015, following six months spent in a medically-induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home. Gordon was found legally responsible for her death and was ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family last November. Nick has denied any wrongdoing in the incident and was never charged criminally in connection to her death. (In June 2017, Gordon was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery against girlfriend Laura Leal in Sanford, Fla.)
In the emotional trailer above, Bobbi cries, "He's the single best things that's happened to me after my mom," after she is told Gordon is "a troubled young man."
"Bobbi Kristina's high-profile life—and untimely death—may have been shrouded in mystery, but this film will reveal her humor, quirks, deepest fears and longings," the network said in a statement when the movie was announced. "This film explores her fight to be seen, heard, loved and to survive."
The TV movie also stars Vivica A. Fox as Pat Houston, Hassam Johnson as Bobby Brown, and Le'Azionna Braden as a young Bobbi Kristina.
Bobbi Kristina will premiere Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET on TV One.