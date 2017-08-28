Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic: Watch the Emotional First Trailer That Focuses on Her Relationships With Whitney Houston and Nick Gordon

Bobbi Kristina Brown's story is about to be told on the small screen.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the made-for-TV biopic centering around Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's only child will officially premiere Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One. And E! News also has your exclusive first look at the emotional TV movie in the exclusive trailer above, which is set to air tonight on the network during the premiere of When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story.

Stuck in the Middle's Joy Rovaris takes on the role of Bobbi, while Grown Up's Nadji Jeter will portray her boyfriend Nick Gordon, and their complicated relationship is one of the trailer's main focuses, in addition to Bobbi's struggle with growing up in the shadow of the spotlight of her mother, with Demetria McKinney portraying the late music legend.

"You heard the news," the trailer reads. "You never heard her story. Until now."