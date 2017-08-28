How Jessica Alba Deals With Acne and Wrinkles While Pregnant

Who says you can't have it all?

Jessica Alba has it figured out. The owner of The Honest Company is growing her family and her business at the same time. Instead of separating the two, the beauty guru uses her experiences as a mother-of-three as fuel for product development. Recently, she's found her niche addressing the common skin-care issues of her demographic (women, ages 20-40).

Now on her third pregnancy, the star is a pro at managing the changes in her skin (and dressing her baby bump—have you seen her lately?). While pregnant with her first born, Honor, the actress admitted that she experienced both acne breakouts and fine lines. Feeling as though she was too old for breakouts and too young for wrinkles, Jessica sought a solution to keep her skin taut and clear, but ended up solving her own problems.