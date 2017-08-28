How Jessica Alba Deals With Acne and Wrinkles While Pregnant

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Who says you can't have it all?
Jessica Alba has it figured out. The owner of The Honest Company is growing her family and her business at the same time. Instead of separating the two, the beauty guru uses her experiences as a mother-of-three as fuel for product development. Recently, she's found her niche addressing the common skin-care issues of her demographic (women, ages 20-40).
Now on her third pregnancy, the star is a pro at managing the changes in her skin (and dressing her baby bump—have you seen her lately?). While pregnant with her first born, Honor, the actress admitted that she experienced both acne breakouts and fine lines. Feeling as though she was too old for breakouts and too young for wrinkles, Jessica sought a solution to keep her skin taut and clear, but ended up solving her own problems.
"I saw that there was a gap in the marketplace," Jessica told E! News. "It was so hard to find a product that was both anti-acne and anti-aging. I wanted to create a skin-care solution that addressed both of these concerns that so many women in their mid 20s-40s face day to day."
Cue Younger + Clearer, Honest Company's new product line for millennial women. The line includes Wintergreen-derived salicylic acid for blemishes and a patented retinol formula to address wrinkles. Staying true to the brand, it took a couple of years to research and develop natural acne-, wrinkle-fighting ingredients that would effectively solve skin problems.
"The science behind it is really cutting edge," she explained. "Our Honestly Pure Retinol is encapsulated with tapioca dextrin and is made without the synthetic additives typically used to stabilize retinol."
Unfortunately, the actress is "sticking with our Everything Organic Facial Oil, because doctors recommend that you don't use retinol or salicylic acid when pregnant, but I can't wait to start using it again this spring."
When she is able to actually use the newest addition to her beauty line, there's one product she's most excited about: "The hero product in the line is the night serum." The formula uses both retinol and salicylic acid from Willow bark treat discoloration, prevent acne and smooth fine lines—a new way to achieve beauty sleep.
While Jessica has both a baby and new skin-care line in her near future, this businesswoman proves to be work-life-balance goals.