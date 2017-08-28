Luann de Lesseps Reveals What Pushed Her to File for Divorce From Tom D'Agostino in First Look at Andy Cohen Sit-Down

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Luann de Lesseps is ready to clear the air.

As E! News reported, the Real Housewives of New York City star has sat down with Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen at her home in Sag Harbor for an illuminating chat about her divorce from Tom D'Agostino after only seven months of marriage, the filing of which came just after she and her co-stars gathered for the season nine reunion special, making her defense of their union throughout the three-part special highly ironic and completely invalid. And in the first look at the special interview, Luann's opening up about what exactly was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Photos

Ranking The Real Housewives' Shadiest Significant Others

Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"It was the weekend before the reunion, basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn't know about it," she tells Andy when he inquires whether there was any one thing that prompted her to file. "I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

She also opens up about the alleged slap across the face she delivered to her then-husband back in July when the pair were dining at Le Bilbouquet in NYC, telling Andy that it didn't all go down as reported. "I didn't slap him. What I did was grab his face," she clarifies. "It was in the heat of the moment, you know? I was hurt about something, so I wanted his attention. So I grabbed his face. It wasn't really a slap."

Aside from the above revelations, Luann will also open up about the red flags that she ignored on the road to the wedding (and boy, were there plenty!), as well as the rumors that questioned Tom's loyalty. 

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps airs Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. on Bravo. Before then, don't miss the conclusion to the RHONY season nine reunion airing Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Andy Cohen , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Bravo , Watch What Happens Live , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.