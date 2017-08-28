A Look Inside the Hottest 2017 MTV VMAs After-Parties

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
From Taylor Swift's new music video to Fifth Harmony's spectacular performance, the 2017 MTV VMAs were filled with shade and fun. But shade is always fun, isn't it?
Whether you were living for the drama or watching Game of Thrones, we can all appreciate a good celebrity after-party.
Where did the hottest stars of the night head when the show was over? There were a few hot spots in Los Angeles, including the Republic Records and Cadillac post-party at TAO.
With boyfriend Austin Butler by her side, Vanessa Hudgens was the first to arrive in her stunning sheer, red ensemble. New friends Millie Bobby Brown and Hailee Steinfeld arrived together and took some adorable photos in front of a green screen. Maybe we can expect to see the young Stranger Things star adopted into Swift's squad one of these days?
Not too far from that event was Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party with TIDAL x Sprint at the Highlight Room in Hollywood. Host Katy Perry opted to hang out with Harris and a few other famous friends including Nina Dobrev, Khalid and The Chainsmokers.
Check out all the hottest pics from the most exclusive parties of the night:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Shawn Mendes and Hailee Steinfeld strike a pose at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Host Katy Perry, Best New Artist winner Khalid and Calvin Harris enjoy each other's company at the producer's bash.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
EJ Johnson attends the Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO in a daring knit mesh dress.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Pete Wentz and Benji Madden hang out at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Nina Dobrev and Joan Smalls look stunning in red and black as they attend Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's bash at the Dream Hollywood.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Jessie J and Shawn Ross look runway ready at Republic Records and Cadillac's bash at TAO.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Julia Michaels wears a swan-patterned kimono to Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Singer/songwriter Brandon Boyd attends Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap attends Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party at Dream Hollywood.
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend a Calvin Harris' and Emil Nava's post-party.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Vanessa Hudgens steals the show in a head-to-toe red ensemble at Republic Records and Cadillac's bash at TAO.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records
Michael Arguello and Corinne Olympios attend the VMA after party hosted by Republic Records and Cadillac at TAO.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
After a stellar performance with Rod Stewart, DNCE parties it up at the Republic Records and Cadillac VMA after-party.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Hailey Baldwin, Republic Records President Charlie Walk and Justine Skye pose for the camera at the Republic Records and Cadillac after-party.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records
Heidi Klum and Mel B take their friendship off camera, as the America's Got Talent judges enjoy themselves at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records
Nick Cannon elevates the fashion game at Republic Records and Cadillac's party with a gold studded leather jacket and a turban.
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld attends an after party hosted by FIJI Water and Republic Records at TAO Los Angeles.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records
Hailee Steinfeld and Millie Bobby Brown play around with a green screen at Republic Records' and Cadillac's VMA Party at TAO.
Todd Williamson/WireImage
The night is full of shine for Jared Leto, who wore a blue and green sequined cape to the VMAs and opted for a pink studded denim jacket at Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's after-party.
Todd Williamson/WireImage)
Christina Milian sparkles sitting on a couch at Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's party at the Dream Hollywood.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water
E! News' Sibley Scoles simmers in a metallic outfit at Republic Records and Cadillac's party at TAO.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!
—Reporting by Amanda Williams