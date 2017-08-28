North West "Does Not Like" Her Brother Saint, Kim Kardashian Says

North West and Saint West are "so different," according to Kim Kardashian.

In a pre-taped appearance, the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians filled in for Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where she gave an update on the dynamic between her 4-year-old daughter and her 20-month-old son. "I don't know if it's 'cause she's the older sister...I don't know what it is; I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. It's so hard for me," Kim said. "I thought it was like, 'OK, a couple months; she's just warming up to it.' She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that stuff. Now, the phase isn't going away!"

Kim, who first became a mom in 2013, told Ryan Seacrest North thinks she's "outsmarting" her whenever she tries to exclude Saint. "She's like, 'We're having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can't come. No boys!' She'll slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying."

Saint "likes to imitate her now," the 36-year-old reality star continued. "So if she's crying, then he'll just start fake crying. I'm like, 'One of you! I can't pick up both of you and figure it all out!'"

Later on, Ryan asked if Kim and Kanye West "ever sleep in separate beds."